Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COGT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

COGT opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

