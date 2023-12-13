REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.13 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
REV Group Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 537,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Trading of REV Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on REVG
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than REV Group
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.