Reviewing Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) & McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synergy CHC and McKesson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -38.61 McKesson $276.71 billion 0.22 $3.56 billion $25.31 18.26

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McKesson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A McKesson 1.20% -241.79% 5.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Synergy CHC and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Synergy CHC and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 1 8 0 2.89

McKesson has a consensus target price of $478.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Synergy CHC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Synergy CHC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McKesson beats Synergy CHC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name. The company sells its products through retailers and television advertising campaigns, as well as skincare products through online. The company was formerly known as Synergy Strips Corp. and changed its name to Synergy CHC Corp. in August 2015. Synergy CHC Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Westbrook, Maine.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

