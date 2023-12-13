Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVPH shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 117,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,578. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

