Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

RVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

Shares of RVTY opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

