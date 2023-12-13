RH (NYSE:RH) is Stadium Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stadium Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for approximately 5.2% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RH worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

RH ( NYSE:RH ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

