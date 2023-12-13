Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.29

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 92726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,792 shares of company stock valued at $797,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,903,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,974,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

