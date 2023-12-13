RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Down to $34.11

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $31.90. RingCentral shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 410,126 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

