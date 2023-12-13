Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rover Group worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 345,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 217.40 and a beta of 1.99. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,040,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 870,487 shares of company stock worth $7,605,392. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

