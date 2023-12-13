Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.5% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,801,000 after acquiring an additional 621,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

