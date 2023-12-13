Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $120.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

