Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,887 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 3.3% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $120.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $3,761,350. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.