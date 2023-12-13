RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 367,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 723,082 shares.The stock last traded at $12.19 and had previously closed at $12.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPT

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.