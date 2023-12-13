RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get RxSight alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $507,715.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,068 shares of company stock worth $7,710,499 in the last ninety days. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth about $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 197,099 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 130,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.