S. Ray Hatch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) CEO S. Ray Hatch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $12,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $233,303.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading

