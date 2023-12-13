Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Up 39.0% in November

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 192,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,518,000 after buying an additional 5,041,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

