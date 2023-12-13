SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,805,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

Shares of SNWV remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 697,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,544. SANUWAVE Health has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

