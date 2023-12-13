Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.15. Sasol shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 410,929 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Sasol Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sasol by 100.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.
