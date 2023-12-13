SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

