Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Price Performance

LON SCP remained flat at GBX 544 ($6.83) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 12-month low of GBX 482 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 626 ($7.86). The company has a market cap of £188.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,208.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 535.09.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap alerts:

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.