Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lowered by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.4% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. 690,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,304. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

