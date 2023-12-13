Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Increased by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after buying an additional 178,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.