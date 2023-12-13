Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 221,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,377. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.