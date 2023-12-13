Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $54.78.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
