Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.43

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 546397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

