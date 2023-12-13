Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 139,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,541. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.