SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.35 on Friday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

