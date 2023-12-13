Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.00

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 246268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock worth $7,183,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

