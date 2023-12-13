Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.96

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.96 and last traded at $228.92, with a volume of 1227513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.82 and its 200-day moving average is $204.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 7,830.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Seagen by 76.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen



Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

