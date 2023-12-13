Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,343,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $382.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.49 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.39 and a 200-day moving average of $387.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

