Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 154,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,377,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

