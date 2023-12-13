Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $194.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.