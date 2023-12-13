Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 438,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 94,678 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,192 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

