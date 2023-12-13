Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,070 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,358 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,306,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

