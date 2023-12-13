Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.