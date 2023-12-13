Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

