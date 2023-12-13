Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.