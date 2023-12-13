Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $426.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

