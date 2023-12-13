Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

