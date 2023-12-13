Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 78,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 55.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.97%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEVN

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.