SFI Advisors LLC Acquires 7,834 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of FOF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

