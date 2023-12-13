SFI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,265 shares during the period. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned 31.41% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

XPND opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

