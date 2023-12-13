SFI Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. First Trust International IPO ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $42.92.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.