SFI Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 4.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.