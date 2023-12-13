SFI Advisors LLC Increases Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,320,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,815 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of FINS opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

