SFI Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.62. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.12 and a one year high of $209.16.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

