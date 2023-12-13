SFI Advisors LLC Purchases 523 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up 2.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter.

FTXN opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

