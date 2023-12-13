Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $65.91. Approximately 385,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 813,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, November 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shake Shack Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,685.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after acquiring an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

