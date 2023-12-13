Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHIM. Craig Hallum began coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Shimmick in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
