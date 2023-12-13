Shires Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:SHRS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.75). The company had a trading volume of 66,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of £66.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3,128.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.51.

Get Shires Income alerts:

About Shires Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.