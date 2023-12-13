Shires Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income Trading Down 0.5 %
LON:SHRS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.75). The company had a trading volume of 66,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of £66.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3,128.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.51.
About Shires Income
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shires Income
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.